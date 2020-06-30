All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1644 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1644 Lexington Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

1644 Lexington Avenue

1644 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1644 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Rare find in desirable Fountain Square. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath is brand new construction with all modern finishes. Open concept floor plan with 9ft ceilings is flooded w/ natural light, includes main level guest suite, and beautiful LVT hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Stunning kitchen with large island includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All bedrooms complete with large walk-in closets and ensuite baths. Upper level features, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, loft & laundry room. This large lot has a privacy fenced backyard, upper level deck, back patio great for entertaining and 2 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1644 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1644 Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1644 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1644 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1644 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1644 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College