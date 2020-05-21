1544 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love the open, contemporary floor plan in this architect-designed home featuring beautiful bamboo floors, clean lines & finishes, raised ceils. & large windows providing tons of natural light! Main lvl feat. sleek, modern kitchen, 1st for home/office & large combo family rm / dining area, 2nd floor boasts great master suite w. spacious walk-in shower, double vanity, walk-in closet +2 more BR's. Fin. lower level provides bonus room, large rec rm & extra storage. Great outdoor space - English garden in fenced rear yard. Great loc. in Old Northside close to Mass Ave , The Monon & Cultural Trails and soon Bottleworks! 2 car garage. Available 2/1/2020! Currently tenant occupied so please all 24 hours notice for all showings.