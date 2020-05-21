All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1544 Carrollton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1544 Carrollton Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:38 AM

1544 Carrollton Avenue

1544 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1544 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the open, contemporary floor plan in this architect-designed home featuring beautiful bamboo floors, clean lines & finishes, raised ceils. & large windows providing tons of natural light! Main lvl feat. sleek, modern kitchen, 1st for home/office & large combo family rm / dining area, 2nd floor boasts great master suite w. spacious walk-in shower, double vanity, walk-in closet +2 more BR's. Fin. lower level provides bonus room, large rec rm & extra storage. Great outdoor space - English garden in fenced rear yard. Great loc. in Old Northside close to Mass Ave , The Monon & Cultural Trails and soon Bottleworks! 2 car garage. Available 2/1/2020! Currently tenant occupied so please all 24 hours notice for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
1544 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 1544 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Carrollton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1544 Carrollton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1544 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1544 Carrollton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1544 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 Carrollton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1544 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1544 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 Carrollton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College