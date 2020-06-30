All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 13 2020

152 E 22nd St

152 E 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

152 E 22nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This fantastic luxury condo at 152 E. 22nd St development. Two bedroom, two full and one half bath condo with high end finishes. This unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, laundry room with washer/dryer and utility sink, video/intercom entry system, a balcony, and a private entrance. Exceptional open living area with huge rooms and tons of natural light. Free parking lot and off-street parking. Minimum 12 month lease. Available NOW. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays trash. Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064

Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 E 22nd St have any available units?
152 E 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 E 22nd St have?
Some of 152 E 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 E 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
152 E 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 E 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 152 E 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 152 E 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 152 E 22nd St offers parking.
Does 152 E 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 E 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 E 22nd St have a pool?
No, 152 E 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 152 E 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 152 E 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 152 E 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 E 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

