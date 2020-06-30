Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This fantastic luxury condo at 152 E. 22nd St development. Two bedroom, two full and one half bath condo with high end finishes. This unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, laundry room with washer/dryer and utility sink, video/intercom entry system, a balcony, and a private entrance. Exceptional open living area with huge rooms and tons of natural light. Free parking lot and off-street parking. Minimum 12 month lease. Available NOW. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays trash. Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064



Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays trash.