Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1513 West 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1513 West 29th Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1513 West 29th Street
1513 West 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1513 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nicely Remodelsed 2 BR 1 Bath with full Basement - Affordable 2 Bedroom with Full Basement. All appliances provided, including a washer and dryer.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2479017)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 West 29th Street have any available units?
1513 West 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1513 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1513 West 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1513 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 West 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College