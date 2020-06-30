All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
1513 West 29th Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1513 West 29th Street

1513 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1513 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nicely Remodelsed 2 BR 1 Bath with full Basement - Affordable 2 Bedroom with Full Basement. All appliances provided, including a washer and dryer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2479017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 West 29th Street have any available units?
1513 West 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1513 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1513 West 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1513 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 West 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 West 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 West 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

