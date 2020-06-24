1510 W 22nd St

Amenities

WEST SIDE 2 BEDROOM RECENTLY RENOVATED! This 2 bedroom, turn-of-the-century home retains it's original charm with modern updates. Hardwood floors have been refinished and bedrooms include newer carpeting. Fresh two-toned, neutral paint throughout. Kitchen and bath have been updated like new. Some appliances included. Large front porch overlooking newer landscaping. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required. *Home under video surveillance during renovation and leasing.