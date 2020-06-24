All apartments in Indianapolis
1510 W 22nd St

1510 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 West 22nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Property Amenities
WEST SIDE 2 BEDROOM RECENTLY RENOVATED! This 2 bedroom, turn-of-the-century home retains it's original charm with modern updates. Hardwood floors have been refinished and bedrooms include newer carpeting. Fresh two-toned, neutral paint throughout. Kitchen and bath have been updated like new. Some appliances included. Large front porch overlooking newer landscaping. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required. *Home under video surveillance during renovation and leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W 22nd St have any available units?
1510 W 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W 22nd St have?
Some of 1510 W 22nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1510 W 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1510 W 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1510 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 W 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1510 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1510 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
