Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1446 Hiatt Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:15 PM

1446 Hiatt Street

1446 Hiatt Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1446 Hiatt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely, updated home is off Belmont & Howard and is within minutes of all the amenities of downtown Indianapolis. This adorable home features lovely hardwood laminate floors. Formal dining room with built-ins, updated kitchen with a Butler pantry. Spacious bedrooms and updated bathroom. Home also features a screened-in front porch, 1-car detached garage and storage shed. This home is too cute to pass up! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Hiatt Street have any available units?
1446 Hiatt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Hiatt Street have?
Some of 1446 Hiatt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Hiatt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Hiatt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Hiatt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Hiatt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Hiatt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Hiatt Street does offer parking.
Does 1446 Hiatt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Hiatt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Hiatt Street have a pool?
No, 1446 Hiatt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Hiatt Street have accessible units?
No, 1446 Hiatt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Hiatt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Hiatt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
