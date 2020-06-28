Rent Calculator
1419 S East St
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM
1419 S East St
No Longer Available
Location
1419 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated duplex in the heart of Bates Hendricks. 3 BR, 1.5 BATH. Minutes from Downtown Indy, and Fountain Square. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing today.
(RLNE5128250)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 S East St have any available units?
1419 S East St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1419 S East St have?
Some of 1419 S East St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1419 S East St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 S East St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 S East St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 S East St is pet friendly.
Does 1419 S East St offer parking?
No, 1419 S East St does not offer parking.
Does 1419 S East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 S East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 S East St have a pool?
No, 1419 S East St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 S East St have accessible units?
No, 1419 S East St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 S East St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 S East St has units with dishwashers.
