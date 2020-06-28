All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1419 S East St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1419 S East St
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

1419 S East St

1419 S East St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1419 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated duplex in the heart of Bates Hendricks. 3 BR, 1.5 BATH. Minutes from Downtown Indy, and Fountain Square. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing today.

(RLNE5128250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 S East St have any available units?
1419 S East St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 S East St have?
Some of 1419 S East St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 S East St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 S East St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 S East St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 S East St is pet friendly.
Does 1419 S East St offer parking?
No, 1419 S East St does not offer parking.
Does 1419 S East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 S East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 S East St have a pool?
No, 1419 S East St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 S East St have accessible units?
No, 1419 S East St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 S East St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 S East St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College