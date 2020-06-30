1414 Mutz Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom 1.5 tri-level home offers a semi open concept. It is naturally well lit. The kitchen features newer counter tops, stainless steel electric appliances, and newer vinyl flooring. It has a beautiful accent decorative fireplace. It has hardwood flooring featured in dining space with breakfast bar. It also has a fenced in backyard with a nice patio area perfect for entertaining! Oh... I almost forgot the best part!! IT has a 2 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather!! Stop by today!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.