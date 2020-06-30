All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 5 2020

1414 Mutz Drive

1414 Mutz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Mutz Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 tri-level home offers a semi open concept. It is naturally well lit. The kitchen features newer counter tops, stainless steel electric appliances, and newer vinyl flooring. It has a beautiful accent decorative fireplace. It has hardwood flooring featured in dining space with breakfast bar. It also has a fenced in backyard with a nice patio area perfect for entertaining! Oh... I almost forgot the best part!! IT has a 2 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather!! Stop by today!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Mutz Drive have any available units?
1414 Mutz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Mutz Drive have?
Some of 1414 Mutz Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Mutz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Mutz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Mutz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Mutz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Mutz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Mutz Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 Mutz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Mutz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Mutz Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 Mutz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Mutz Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 Mutz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Mutz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Mutz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

