Studio near Downtown Indianapolis. Walking distance from Monument Circle. All utilities included. In building Laundromat. Public transportation in front of the Building. No pets allowed. Weekly or Monthly rates. $150 nonrefundable security deposit. Must be able to pass a small background check and have a reliable income. Ready 6/1/2020 - Call Crystal Flesher at 317-701-4300 or email flesher.kat@gmail.com to learn more. Limited availability so call now to schedule your tour.