Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

141 S Meridian

141 S Meridian St · No Longer Available
Location

141 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56188750b6 ---- Trendy downtown condo right in the heart of shopping, dining and entertainment. Condo boosts amazing views from the 5th floor along with 2 bedrooms and a den. Updated very large 19x10 kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and a 19x17 dining room. Den is being used as a 3rd bedroom and there are 2 full updated baths. You can not beat the views from the beautiful 24x21 living room with area for desk. Unit has a large laundry room and 1 parking spot in the garage. Condo comes fully furnished as seen in the photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

