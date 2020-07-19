All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
1365 Alonzo Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1365 Alonzo Place

1365 Alonzo Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1365 Alonzo Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in December on all November Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now!
Great Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms Large Loft Area For Everyone To Relax, Play Games Or Study! Brand New Carpet Throughout, And The Huge Kitchen Offers A Great Space For Everyone To Help Cook Up Something Wonderful -- And Has Enough Room For A Nice Table And Chairs! The Kitchen Opens Up Into The Family Room -- Great For Entertaining! Near The Highways For Ease Of Travel.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Alonzo Place have any available units?
1365 Alonzo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1365 Alonzo Place currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Alonzo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Alonzo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 Alonzo Place is pet friendly.
Does 1365 Alonzo Place offer parking?
No, 1365 Alonzo Place does not offer parking.
Does 1365 Alonzo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Alonzo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Alonzo Place have a pool?
No, 1365 Alonzo Place does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Alonzo Place have accessible units?
No, 1365 Alonzo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Alonzo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Alonzo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Alonzo Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Alonzo Place does not have units with air conditioning.
