Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1363 N Kealing Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1363 N Kealing Ave

1363 North Kealing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1363 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2b1fb0058 ---- Great house with carpeted common areas and bedrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen, dining area and large living room. and a great covered front porch makes this house perfect for you! Schedule your tour today. It won't last long!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 N Kealing Ave have any available units?
1363 N Kealing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1363 N Kealing Ave have?
Some of 1363 N Kealing Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 N Kealing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1363 N Kealing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 N Kealing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1363 N Kealing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1363 N Kealing Ave offer parking?
No, 1363 N Kealing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1363 N Kealing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 N Kealing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 N Kealing Ave have a pool?
No, 1363 N Kealing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1363 N Kealing Ave have accessible units?
No, 1363 N Kealing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 N Kealing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1363 N Kealing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

