1341 Hiatt Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

A coveted rental home in West Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



Nicely redone unit that won't break the bank! Super convenient location being close to I70 and downtown Indianapolis!

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: Carpet,Dogs ok,Cats ok



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Carport,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.