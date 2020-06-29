All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1341 Hiatt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1341 Hiatt Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:26 PM

1341 Hiatt Street

1341 Hiatt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1341 Hiatt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
A coveted rental home in West Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

Nicely redone unit that won't break the bank! Super convenient location being close to I70 and downtown Indianapolis!
Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Carpet,Dogs ok,Cats ok

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Carport,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Hiatt Street have any available units?
1341 Hiatt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Hiatt Street have?
Some of 1341 Hiatt Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Hiatt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Hiatt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Hiatt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Hiatt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Hiatt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Hiatt Street offers parking.
Does 1341 Hiatt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Hiatt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Hiatt Street have a pool?
No, 1341 Hiatt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Hiatt Street have accessible units?
No, 1341 Hiatt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Hiatt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Hiatt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College