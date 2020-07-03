All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:03 PM

1334 Wellington Avenue

1334 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Wellington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hard to find 4 bedroom 2 full bath home! This home has numerous updates! New laminate floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, new carpeting, iron spindles, hardwood floors throughout the entire upstairs, freshly painted throughout and more. The backyard is very large and is fenced in with mature trees. Dogs considered with additional, refundable $400 security deposit and non-refundable $25 monthly rent. No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Wellington Avenue have any available units?
1334 Wellington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Wellington Avenue have?
Some of 1334 Wellington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Wellington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Wellington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Wellington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Wellington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Wellington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1334 Wellington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1334 Wellington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Wellington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Wellington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1334 Wellington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Wellington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1334 Wellington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Wellington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Wellington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

