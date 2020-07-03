1334 Wellington Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Hard to find 4 bedroom 2 full bath home! This home has numerous updates! New laminate floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, new carpeting, iron spindles, hardwood floors throughout the entire upstairs, freshly painted throughout and more. The backyard is very large and is fenced in with mature trees. Dogs considered with additional, refundable $400 security deposit and non-refundable $25 monthly rent. No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.