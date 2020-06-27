1332 North Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

High-end design and finishes abound in this 1-bedroom Old Northside carriage house apartment Downtown Indy with around 1,000 square feet and 1 garage space! ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!*** Private entry, private rooftop deck overlooking downtown, ample storage, laundry room with washer and dryer and fully equipped kitchen with gas cook-top, built-in oven and all appliances. This space is so light, bright and airy. The architectural uniqueness is profound. The automated lighting design plan alone will blow your mind and truly set the ambiance. Be amidst all that the 46202 has to offer and walk everywhere!