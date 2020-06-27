All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:56 PM

1332 North Park Avenue

1332 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1332 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
High-end design and finishes abound in this 1-bedroom Old Northside carriage house apartment Downtown Indy with around 1,000 square feet and 1 garage space! ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!*** Private entry, private rooftop deck overlooking downtown, ample storage, laundry room with washer and dryer and fully equipped kitchen with gas cook-top, built-in oven and all appliances. This space is so light, bright and airy. The architectural uniqueness is profound. The automated lighting design plan alone will blow your mind and truly set the ambiance. Be amidst all that the 46202 has to offer and walk everywhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 North Park Avenue have any available units?
1332 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 1332 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1332 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1332 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1332 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1332 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1332 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1332 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1332 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1332 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
