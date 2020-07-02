1315 Prairie Depot

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d4cb600ac ---- MOVE-IN READY 3-bedroom in Shadow Wood! Tons of natural sunlight, large fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, plenty of cabinet and counter space in the eat-in kitchen and a cozy fireplace to enjoy during the colder months. Short commute the Indianapolis International Airport with instant access to I-465. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Large Backyard Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring