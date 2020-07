Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Check out on this like-new 2 bedroom 1 bath home near the wonderful Indianapolis community of Little Flower and close to Community Hospital East. With two charming bedrooms and a newer bathroom with a refinished tub, this property already feels like home! Don't miss the hardwoods throughout and the spacious kitchen with plenty of storage! Schedule your showing today. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.