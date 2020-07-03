1242 N Bauman St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd28e8a081 ---- Move-in Ready 3 bedroom! Easy access to major highways and short commute to Downtown Indy! Quick drive to the Indianapolis International Airport for your travel needs! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all occupants 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals More photos coming soon! *Section-8 Accepted* Blinds Carpet Detached 2 Car Garage Washer/ Dryer Hookups