Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1242 N Bauman St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

1242 N Bauman St

1242 North Bauman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1242 North Bauman Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd28e8a081 ---- Move-in Ready 3 bedroom! Easy access to major highways and short commute to Downtown Indy! Quick drive to the Indianapolis International Airport for your travel needs! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all occupants 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals More photos coming soon! *Section-8 Accepted* Blinds Carpet Detached 2 Car Garage Washer/ Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 N Bauman St have any available units?
1242 N Bauman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 N Bauman St have?
Some of 1242 N Bauman St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 N Bauman St currently offering any rent specials?
1242 N Bauman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 N Bauman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 N Bauman St is pet friendly.
Does 1242 N Bauman St offer parking?
Yes, 1242 N Bauman St offers parking.
Does 1242 N Bauman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 N Bauman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 N Bauman St have a pool?
No, 1242 N Bauman St does not have a pool.
Does 1242 N Bauman St have accessible units?
No, 1242 N Bauman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 N Bauman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 N Bauman St does not have units with dishwashers.

