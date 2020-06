Amenities

WEST SIDE 3BR/2.5BA HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Available now! This ranch home sits on a beautiful lot with mature trees. Renovated to include refinished hardwood flooring, new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint, mini-blinds throughout and more. Kitchen and baths updated beautifully - must see. Kitchen will include most appliances including a refrigerator. Living room features huge picture window with vertical blinds. Fenced yard. Professionally Managed. 2 year lease required.