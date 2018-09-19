1216 N. Holmes Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -

NORTHWEST: W 16th St & N Tibbs



Single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, family room, dining room, and kitchen. Other Features Include: Laundry Hook-ups



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove and Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE2738965)