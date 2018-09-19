All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 10 2019

1216 N. Holmes Ave.

1216 North Holmes Avenue · (317) 885-5099 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1216 North Holmes Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability



Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
NORTHWEST: W 16th St & N Tibbs

Single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, family room, dining room, and kitchen. Other Features Include: Laundry Hook-ups

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove and Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE2738965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 N. Holmes Ave. have any available units?
1216 N. Holmes Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 N. Holmes Ave. have?
Some of 1216 N. Holmes Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 N. Holmes Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1216 N. Holmes Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 N. Holmes Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 N. Holmes Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1216 N. Holmes Ave. offer parking?
No, 1216 N. Holmes Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1216 N. Holmes Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 N. Holmes Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 N. Holmes Ave. have a pool?
No, 1216 N. Holmes Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1216 N. Holmes Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1216 N. Holmes Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 N. Holmes Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 N. Holmes Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
