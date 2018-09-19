1216 N. Holmes Ave.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
NORTHWEST: W 16th St & N Tibbs
Single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, family room, dining room, and kitchen. Other Features Include: Laundry Hook-ups
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove and Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
(RLNE2738965)