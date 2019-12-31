119 Demarest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS BRAND NEW RENOVATION on this Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Brick Front Home boasts Upgrades Galore including New Exterior Paint, New windows, New garage openers, remotes and keypad entry. Fresh paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, New Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, as well as New Carpeting in All the Bedrooms, Family Room, Living Room and Hallway. Large Eat in Kitchen with New Countertops, Sink and Faucet, with All Appliances Included! Both Bathrooms have New Vanities, Faucets and Fixtures. Home features a Large Covered Front Porch, Large Living Room, Huge Eat-in Kitchen which Opens to the Cozy Family Room boasting a Beautiful Brick Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors leading out to the Large Covered Back Porch. Master Suite has a Full Bathroom with Shower, Vanity in the Bedroom itself and Walk-in Closet. The Additional 2 Good Size Bedrooms Share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up, Attached 2 Car Garage, Utility Shed in the Back. Enjoy Wonderful Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons on this Generous Lot with Mature Trees.



Great Neighborhood, Easy Access to Interstates, Just 12 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and Less than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with lots of shopping, entertainment, and all the City has to Offer!



Wayne Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.