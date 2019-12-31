All apartments in Indianapolis
119 Demarest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Demarest Drive

119 Demarest Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

119 Demarest Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS BRAND NEW RENOVATION on this Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Brick Front Home boasts Upgrades Galore including New Exterior Paint, New windows, New garage openers, remotes and keypad entry. Fresh paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, New Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, as well as New Carpeting in All the Bedrooms, Family Room, Living Room and Hallway. Large Eat in Kitchen with New Countertops, Sink and Faucet, with All Appliances Included! Both Bathrooms have New Vanities, Faucets and Fixtures. Home features a Large Covered Front Porch, Large Living Room, Huge Eat-in Kitchen which Opens to the Cozy Family Room boasting a Beautiful Brick Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors leading out to the Large Covered Back Porch. Master Suite has a Full Bathroom with Shower, Vanity in the Bedroom itself and Walk-in Closet. The Additional 2 Good Size Bedrooms Share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up, Attached 2 Car Garage, Utility Shed in the Back. Enjoy Wonderful Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons on this Generous Lot with Mature Trees.

Great Neighborhood, Easy Access to Interstates, Just 12 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and Less than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with lots of shopping, entertainment, and all the City has to Offer!

Wayne Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Demarest Drive have any available units?
119 Demarest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Demarest Drive have?
Some of 119 Demarest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Demarest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Demarest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Demarest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Demarest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Demarest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 Demarest Drive offers parking.
Does 119 Demarest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Demarest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Demarest Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Demarest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Demarest Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Demarest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Demarest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Demarest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
