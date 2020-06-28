All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 6 2019 at 3:25 AM

11813 Shannon Pointe Road

11813 Shannon Pointe Road · No Longer Available
Location

11813 Shannon Pointe Road, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by January 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This newly renovated ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath has a 2 car attached garage, a large kitchen for the cook of the home, a huge fenced in backyard perfect for entertainment! It has natural lighting throughout, and a beautiful decorative accent fireplace perfect for all of your decorative needs. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11813 Shannon Pointe Road have any available units?
11813 Shannon Pointe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11813 Shannon Pointe Road have?
Some of 11813 Shannon Pointe Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11813 Shannon Pointe Road currently offering any rent specials?
11813 Shannon Pointe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11813 Shannon Pointe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11813 Shannon Pointe Road is pet friendly.
Does 11813 Shannon Pointe Road offer parking?
Yes, 11813 Shannon Pointe Road offers parking.
Does 11813 Shannon Pointe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11813 Shannon Pointe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11813 Shannon Pointe Road have a pool?
No, 11813 Shannon Pointe Road does not have a pool.
Does 11813 Shannon Pointe Road have accessible units?
No, 11813 Shannon Pointe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11813 Shannon Pointe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11813 Shannon Pointe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
