1161 N Tremont St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cf8c840b8 ---- This 3 bedroom and 1 full bathroom ranch style homes has tons of upgrades and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a nice size living room with new carpet and paint. The new flooring and paint continue throughout the entire home which is a huge perk. The kitchen is amazing and offers new plank hardwood flooring and new stove and fridge. There is a really nice size dining room just off the kitchen that connects to the outside patio area. The three bedrooms are all a good size as well. Unfinshed basement with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional perks include central air and blinds are provided throughout the home. Exterior amenities include a front porch, back deck, fenced back yard, side patio and rear parking area. New Stove and Fridge Included! Security deposit = $850 Utiltiies - tenant is responsible for all utiltiies of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm - there is an alarm at the home. If tenant choose to utilize all services and maintenance are at tenant's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups