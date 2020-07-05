All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1161 N Tremont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1161 N Tremont St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1161 N Tremont St

1161 North Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1161 North Tremont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cf8c840b8 ---- This 3 bedroom and 1 full bathroom ranch style homes has tons of upgrades and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a nice size living room with new carpet and paint. The new flooring and paint continue throughout the entire home which is a huge perk. The kitchen is amazing and offers new plank hardwood flooring and new stove and fridge. There is a really nice size dining room just off the kitchen that connects to the outside patio area. The three bedrooms are all a good size as well. Unfinshed basement with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional perks include central air and blinds are provided throughout the home. Exterior amenities include a front porch, back deck, fenced back yard, side patio and rear parking area. New Stove and Fridge Included! Security deposit = $850 Utiltiies - tenant is responsible for all utiltiies of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm - there is an alarm at the home. If tenant choose to utilize all services and maintenance are at tenant's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 N Tremont St have any available units?
1161 N Tremont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 N Tremont St have?
Some of 1161 N Tremont St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 N Tremont St currently offering any rent specials?
1161 N Tremont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 N Tremont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 N Tremont St is pet friendly.
Does 1161 N Tremont St offer parking?
Yes, 1161 N Tremont St offers parking.
Does 1161 N Tremont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 N Tremont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 N Tremont St have a pool?
No, 1161 N Tremont St does not have a pool.
Does 1161 N Tremont St have accessible units?
No, 1161 N Tremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 N Tremont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 N Tremont St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College