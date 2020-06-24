All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1160 Canterbury Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1160 Canterbury Court
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

1160 Canterbury Court

1160 Canterbury Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1160 Canterbury Court, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great condo for lease with private entry. Plenty of storage in the kitchen with beautiful subway tile back splash and dark contrasting counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful ornate guard railing along the living room. Bathroom with a waterfall shower head. Quick access to shopping and interstate. Home features an outdoor storage closet. Available for immediate possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Canterbury Court have any available units?
1160 Canterbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Canterbury Court have?
Some of 1160 Canterbury Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Canterbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Canterbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Canterbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Canterbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1160 Canterbury Court offer parking?
No, 1160 Canterbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Canterbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 Canterbury Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Canterbury Court have a pool?
No, 1160 Canterbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Canterbury Court have accessible units?
No, 1160 Canterbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Canterbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Canterbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College