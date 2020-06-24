1160 Canterbury Court, Indianapolis, IN 46260 St. Vincent - Greenbriar
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great condo for lease with private entry. Plenty of storage in the kitchen with beautiful subway tile back splash and dark contrasting counter tops. Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful ornate guard railing along the living room. Bathroom with a waterfall shower head. Quick access to shopping and interstate. Home features an outdoor storage closet. Available for immediate possession.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
