Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1145 North Belleview Place
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:51 PM
1145 North Belleview Place
1145 North Belleview Place
No Longer Available
Location
1145 North Belleview Place, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom home near shopping, schools, and public transportation ready to be leased!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1145 North Belleview Place have any available units?
1145 North Belleview Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1145 North Belleview Place currently offering any rent specials?
1145 North Belleview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 North Belleview Place pet-friendly?
No, 1145 North Belleview Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1145 North Belleview Place offer parking?
No, 1145 North Belleview Place does not offer parking.
Does 1145 North Belleview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 North Belleview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 North Belleview Place have a pool?
No, 1145 North Belleview Place does not have a pool.
Does 1145 North Belleview Place have accessible units?
No, 1145 North Belleview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 North Belleview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 North Belleview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 North Belleview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 North Belleview Place does not have units with air conditioning.
