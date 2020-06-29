1134 West 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Housing Voucher Accepted*



One month FREE!! Fully updated three bedroom home with over 2000 square feet of living space! New paint, plank flooring, and fresh, modern feel throughout. Home sits on a unique plot of land atop a hill with a newly renovated walkway. Check this one out today!

|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Gas

