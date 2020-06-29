All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

1134 West 31st Street

Location

1134 West 31st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1171981

*Housing Voucher Accepted*

One month FREE!! Fully updated three bedroom home with over 2000 square feet of living space! New paint, plank flooring, and fresh, modern feel throughout. Home sits on a unique plot of land atop a hill with a newly renovated walkway. Check this one out today!
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Gas
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 West 31st Street have any available units?
1134 West 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 West 31st Street have?
Some of 1134 West 31st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 West 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 West 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1134 West 31st Street offer parking?
No, 1134 West 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1134 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 West 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 1134 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1134 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 West 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

