All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1133 South Randolph Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1133 South Randolph Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:06 AM

1133 South Randolph Street

1133 South Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1133 South Randolph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in booming Fountain Square. Step in the door to the large open floor plan with living room and kitchen, stunning half vaulted elevated ceiling, kitchen perfectly situated with plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops, and new stainless appliances. Tons of natural light pour throughout the home from the perfectly placed new windows. Master bath with ensuite private bathroom complete with stacked subway tile shower. Basement could be easily used as secondary living space! You can enjoy the outdoors from the large fully covered front porch or relax in your fully fenced back yard complete with concrete patio. 2 car garage is rare and a huge bonus for this area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 South Randolph Street have any available units?
1133 South Randolph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 South Randolph Street have?
Some of 1133 South Randolph Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 South Randolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 South Randolph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 South Randolph Street pet-friendly?
No, 1133 South Randolph Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1133 South Randolph Street offer parking?
Yes, 1133 South Randolph Street offers parking.
Does 1133 South Randolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 South Randolph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 South Randolph Street have a pool?
No, 1133 South Randolph Street does not have a pool.
Does 1133 South Randolph Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 South Randolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 South Randolph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 South Randolph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College