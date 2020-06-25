1133 South Randolph Street

Amenities

You will love this fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in booming Fountain Square. Step in the door to the large open floor plan with living room and kitchen, stunning half vaulted elevated ceiling, kitchen perfectly situated with plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops, and new stainless appliances. Tons of natural light pour throughout the home from the perfectly placed new windows. Master bath with ensuite private bathroom complete with stacked subway tile shower. Basement could be easily used as secondary living space! You can enjoy the outdoors from the large fully covered front porch or relax in your fully fenced back yard complete with concrete patio. 2 car garage is rare and a huge bonus for this area!