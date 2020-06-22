11136 Autumn Creek Court

Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** This is a spectacular 3 bedroom ranch home with a split bedroom floor plan and two full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and ceiling fan. The updated kitchen has granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and looks into the formal dining room. Fenced in back yard looks out onto a pond and has a wonderful patio and storage shed. Home is also handicap accessible.