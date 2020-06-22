All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11136 Autumn Creek Court

11136 Autumn Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

11136 Autumn Creek Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** This is a spectacular 3 bedroom ranch home with a split bedroom floor plan and two full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and ceiling fan.  The updated kitchen has granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and looks into the formal dining room.  Fenced in back yard looks out onto a pond and has a wonderful patio and storage shed. Home is also handicap accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11136 Autumn Creek Court have any available units?
11136 Autumn Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11136 Autumn Creek Court have?
Some of 11136 Autumn Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11136 Autumn Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
11136 Autumn Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11136 Autumn Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 11136 Autumn Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11136 Autumn Creek Court offer parking?
No, 11136 Autumn Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 11136 Autumn Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11136 Autumn Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11136 Autumn Creek Court have a pool?
No, 11136 Autumn Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 11136 Autumn Creek Court have accessible units?
Yes, 11136 Autumn Creek Court has accessible units.
Does 11136 Autumn Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11136 Autumn Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
