1108 Selkirk Lane
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1108 Selkirk Lane

1108 Selkirk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Selkirk Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Tri-level 4 bed/3 bath home in Williston Green Community. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. The main level includes the living room, kitchen, breakfast area, and separate dining room. The kitchen features granite counters and new stainless appliances. Upper level with baster bed/bath and two additional bedrooms and full bath. The lower level offers a family room with fireplace, the 4th bedroom and a full bath. 2 car garage and a large yard with patio. Rent includes access to a community pool, tennis court, walking trail, and playgroundl! Less than 10 minutes to schools, hospitals, churches, dining, and shopping. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=8825655e-0084-4597-b798-86f1e7b06983&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Selkirk Lane have any available units?
1108 Selkirk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Selkirk Lane have?
Some of 1108 Selkirk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Selkirk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Selkirk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Selkirk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Selkirk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Selkirk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Selkirk Lane offers parking.
Does 1108 Selkirk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Selkirk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Selkirk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Selkirk Lane has a pool.
Does 1108 Selkirk Lane have accessible units?
No, 1108 Selkirk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Selkirk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Selkirk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

