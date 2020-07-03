1108 Selkirk Lane

Amenities

Tri-level 4 bed/3 bath home in Williston Green Community. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. The main level includes the living room, kitchen, breakfast area, and separate dining room. The kitchen features granite counters and new stainless appliances. Upper level with baster bed/bath and two additional bedrooms and full bath. The lower level offers a family room with fireplace, the 4th bedroom and a full bath. 2 car garage and a large yard with patio. Rent includes access to a community pool, tennis court, walking trail, and playgroundl! Less than 10 minutes to schools, hospitals, churches, dining, and shopping. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=8825655e-0084-4597-b798-86f1e7b06983&source=Rently



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.