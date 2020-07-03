11041 Oakspring Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad8115a033 ---- Main level includes a formal living room, dining room, spacious kitchen with center island, appliances included!, informal dining area located between kitchen and family room, laundry area, and half bathroom. The second level includes a large master bedroom private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. A fenced back yard and a storage shed make this home irresistible! Click today to schedule a showing!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Disposal