Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:44 PM

10418 Starview Court

10418 Starview Court · No Longer Available
Location

10418 Starview Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Call for Details 317.793.3770

Spacious and new carpet throughout this 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Living room just off the kitchen, great for entertaing guest. Spacious living area flows into dining space complete with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances installed upon move in. Plenty of storage throughout home. Quiet family neighborhood, laundry access off kitchen, Back deck, fenced in yard. Home also comes with basement, master bedroom has walk-in closet w/ full bathroom. Pet Friendly. 2098 sq ft. Must See!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10418 Starview Court have any available units?
10418 Starview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10418 Starview Court have?
Some of 10418 Starview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 Starview Court currently offering any rent specials?
10418 Starview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 Starview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10418 Starview Court is pet friendly.
Does 10418 Starview Court offer parking?
No, 10418 Starview Court does not offer parking.
Does 10418 Starview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10418 Starview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 Starview Court have a pool?
No, 10418 Starview Court does not have a pool.
Does 10418 Starview Court have accessible units?
No, 10418 Starview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 Starview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10418 Starview Court does not have units with dishwashers.

