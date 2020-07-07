10418 Starview Court

Amenities

Spacious and new carpet throughout this 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Living room just off the kitchen, great for entertaing guest. Spacious living area flows into dining space complete with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances installed upon move in. Plenty of storage throughout home. Quiet family neighborhood, laundry access off kitchen, Back deck, fenced in yard. Home also comes with basement, master bedroom has walk-in closet w/ full bathroom. Pet Friendly. 2098 sq ft. Must See!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.