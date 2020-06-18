All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:09 PM

10335 Starhaven Circle

10335 Starhaven Circle · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10335 Starhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This beautiful TRI-LEVEL property located at 10335 Starhaven Court, Indianapolis, Indiana has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It has gorgeous original woodwork, the hardwood floors are original and simply beautiful! This home features beautiful bathroom fixtures, kitchen has an ample amount of cabinets and counter top space, the master also come with a private balcony! This is truly a must see as this house will not last long!!
Don't Delay!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10335 Starhaven Circle have any available units?
10335 Starhaven Circle has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10335 Starhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10335 Starhaven Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10335 Starhaven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10335 Starhaven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10335 Starhaven Circle offer parking?
No, 10335 Starhaven Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10335 Starhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10335 Starhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10335 Starhaven Circle have a pool?
No, 10335 Starhaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10335 Starhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 10335 Starhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10335 Starhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10335 Starhaven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10335 Starhaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10335 Starhaven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
