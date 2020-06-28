10305 Heather Hills Road

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This spacious ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a lot to offer! Let's start with it being completely brick! Imagine the energy savings you will have in this home!! It has built in shelving, a huge front and back yard, an attached 2 car garage, a large kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space, just waiting for your cook to fall in love! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home. Don't delay!! It will lease quickly!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.