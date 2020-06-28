All apartments in Indianapolis
10305 Heather Hills Road

10305 Heather Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

10305 Heather Hills Road, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a lot to offer! Let's start with it being completely brick! Imagine the energy savings you will have in this home!! It has built in shelving, a huge front and back yard, an attached 2 car garage, a large kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space, just waiting for your cook to fall in love! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home. Don't delay!! It will lease quickly!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Heather Hills Road have any available units?
10305 Heather Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10305 Heather Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Heather Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Heather Hills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10305 Heather Hills Road is pet friendly.
Does 10305 Heather Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Heather Hills Road offers parking.
Does 10305 Heather Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Heather Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Heather Hills Road have a pool?
No, 10305 Heather Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Heather Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 10305 Heather Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Heather Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10305 Heather Hills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10305 Heather Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10305 Heather Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.
