1029 North Hawthorne Lane

patio / balcony all utils included garage microwave internet access furnished

Fabulous Lustron Corporation historic home built in 1950 now available as a furnished rental for your short, medium or long term needs. Step through the front door and in to 1950! This all steel house post-war "kit house" is completely furnished, just show up with your suitcase and toothbrush. All utilities included, including wi-fi. Has an incredible factory add-on breezeway and the two car garage is available for an extra fee. Take the stress out of your unique housing needs and relax in this retro-rific two bedroom home.