Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM

1029 North Hawthorne Lane

1029 North Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1029 North Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulous Lustron Corporation historic home built in 1950 now available as a furnished rental for your short, medium or long term needs. Step through the front door and in to 1950! This all steel house post-war "kit house" is completely furnished, just show up with your suitcase and toothbrush. All utilities included, including wi-fi. Has an incredible factory add-on breezeway and the two car garage is available for an extra fee. Take the stress out of your unique housing needs and relax in this retro-rific two bedroom home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 North Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
1029 North Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 North Hawthorne Lane have?
Some of 1029 North Hawthorne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 North Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1029 North Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 North Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1029 North Hawthorne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1029 North Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1029 North Hawthorne Lane offers parking.
Does 1029 North Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 North Hawthorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 North Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
No, 1029 North Hawthorne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1029 North Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 1029 North Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 North Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 North Hawthorne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
