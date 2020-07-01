1022 Pine Mountain Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom Living room, Dining room and Family room - Beautifully updated two story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom property in Warren Township. Upon entering this spacious home you are greeted by the open 2 story entry with dramatic overlooking staircase. Downstairs you will find a formal living room, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. Kitchen has a center island, breakfast nook, tile back splash, ceramic sink and laminate flooring. The master suite offers a walk in closet, vaulted ceiling, double sinks and ceramic tile in the bathroom. Main floor has a large laundry room with a 2 car attached garage. Home rents for $1295.00 per month with matching deposit of $1295.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.



