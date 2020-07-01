All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1022 Pine Mountain Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1022 Pine Mountain Way
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1022 Pine Mountain Way

1022 Pine Mountain Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1022 Pine Mountain Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Living room, Dining room and Family room - Beautifully updated two story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom property in Warren Township. Upon entering this spacious home you are greeted by the open 2 story entry with dramatic overlooking staircase. Downstairs you will find a formal living room, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. Kitchen has a center island, breakfast nook, tile back splash, ceramic sink and laminate flooring. The master suite offers a walk in closet, vaulted ceiling, double sinks and ceramic tile in the bathroom. Main floor has a large laundry room with a 2 car attached garage. Home rents for $1295.00 per month with matching deposit of $1295.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2138119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Pine Mountain Way have any available units?
1022 Pine Mountain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Pine Mountain Way have?
Some of 1022 Pine Mountain Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Pine Mountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Pine Mountain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Pine Mountain Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Pine Mountain Way is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Pine Mountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Pine Mountain Way offers parking.
Does 1022 Pine Mountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Pine Mountain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Pine Mountain Way have a pool?
No, 1022 Pine Mountain Way does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Pine Mountain Way have accessible units?
No, 1022 Pine Mountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Pine Mountain Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Pine Mountain Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College