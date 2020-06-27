All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

10214 Ridgefield Drive

10214 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10214 Ridgefield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

When you drive up to this home, you will be impressed with it's uniqueness!! This home has more of a modern look with it's stand out red siding with black trim and brick. It is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that has been remodeled! It has new flooring, new fixtures, and fresh paint. It is easy to fall in love with the fenced in backyard that has a large attached deck!! Too many extras to list!! DON'T DELAY!!! You know we lease quickly! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
10214 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10214 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10214 Ridgefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10214 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
No, 10214 Ridgefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10214 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10214 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 10214 Ridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10214 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 10214 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10214 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10214 Ridgefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10214 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
