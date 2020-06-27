10214 Ridgefield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

When you drive up to this home, you will be impressed with it's uniqueness!! This home has more of a modern look with it's stand out red siding with black trim and brick. It is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that has been remodeled! It has new flooring, new fixtures, and fresh paint. It is easy to fall in love with the fenced in backyard that has a large attached deck!! Too many extras to list!! DON'T DELAY!!! You know we lease quickly! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



