Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

10118 Heather Hills Road

10118 Heather Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

10118 Heather Hills Road, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath tri level home. Living area semi open to eat in kitchen with sun room off of dining space. New counter tops and flooring completed with black electric appliances in kitchen. Lower level of home includes bonus living space with half bath. Fenced in yard. Pet Friendly. 1647 sq ft.

Property does not allow for the follow pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet fee is $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying.
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $40.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply.
4) Once approved, there is a $150 non-refundable holding fee to remove the home from the market and hold for 30 days.

REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT
1. 3 times rent amount
2. Credit Score of 580 or higher one month
security deposit.
3. Credit score between 579 to 540 is 2 month
security deposit.
4. Credit score is below 540, is automatic denial.
5. No recent judgments, evictions or
felony within the last 5 years.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10118 Heather Hills Road have any available units?
10118 Heather Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10118 Heather Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
10118 Heather Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10118 Heather Hills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10118 Heather Hills Road is pet friendly.
Does 10118 Heather Hills Road offer parking?
No, 10118 Heather Hills Road does not offer parking.
Does 10118 Heather Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10118 Heather Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10118 Heather Hills Road have a pool?
No, 10118 Heather Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 10118 Heather Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 10118 Heather Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10118 Heather Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10118 Heather Hills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10118 Heather Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10118 Heather Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.

