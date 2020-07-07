10118 Heather Hills Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath tri level home. Living area semi open to eat in kitchen with sun room off of dining space. New counter tops and flooring completed with black electric appliances in kitchen. Lower level of home includes bonus living space with half bath. Fenced in yard. Pet Friendly. 1647 sq ft.



Property does not allow for the follow pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet fee is $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying.

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $40.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply.

4) Once approved, there is a $150 non-refundable holding fee to remove the home from the market and hold for 30 days.



REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT

1. 3 times rent amount

2. Credit Score of 580 or higher one month

security deposit.

3. Credit score between 579 to 540 is 2 month

security deposit.

4. Credit score is below 540, is automatic denial.

5. No recent judgments, evictions or

felony within the last 5 years.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.