Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1011 S Worth Ave

1011 South Worth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1011 South Worth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a727461079 ---- This 3 bedroom and 1 full bath ranch style home has been recently renovated and is move-in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with wonderful plank hardwood flooring and fresh paint in the living room. The kitchen is just perfect and has stylish black cabinets with matching black stove and fridge provided. There is also an eat-in dining area in the kitchen. The bedrooms offer fresh paint and new carpet. There is an unfinished basement as well. Washer and dryer hook-ups and central air. The exterior of the home offers a lovely front porch, security door on the front door, fenced back yard and off street parking. Additional perks of blinds provided throughout the home and many rooms have installed ceiling fans. Security Deposit = $949 Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm: There is an alarm in the home. If a resident chooses to use the alarm all maintenance and service costs are paid by resident, Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 S Worth Ave have any available units?
1011 S Worth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 S Worth Ave have?
Some of 1011 S Worth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 S Worth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1011 S Worth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 S Worth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 S Worth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1011 S Worth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1011 S Worth Ave offers parking.
Does 1011 S Worth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 S Worth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 S Worth Ave have a pool?
No, 1011 S Worth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1011 S Worth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1011 S Worth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 S Worth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 S Worth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

