1011 S Worth Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a727461079 ---- This 3 bedroom and 1 full bath ranch style home has been recently renovated and is move-in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with wonderful plank hardwood flooring and fresh paint in the living room. The kitchen is just perfect and has stylish black cabinets with matching black stove and fridge provided. There is also an eat-in dining area in the kitchen. The bedrooms offer fresh paint and new carpet. There is an unfinished basement as well. Washer and dryer hook-ups and central air. The exterior of the home offers a lovely front porch, security door on the front door, fenced back yard and off street parking. Additional perks of blinds provided throughout the home and many rooms have installed ceiling fans. Security Deposit = $949 Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm: There is an alarm in the home. If a resident chooses to use the alarm all maintenance and service costs are paid by resident, Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups