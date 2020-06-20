All apartments in Indianapolis
1004 Churchman #4

1004 Churchman Ave · (317) 366-6096
Location

1004 Churchman Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #4 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1 Bed, Fountain Square TONS of Storage + Garage! - Property Id: 288549

Attention Hobbyist!
Do you have hobbies that bring you joy, but take up space? Are you looking for a little place, with a lot of storage? This is it!

This one bedroom, one bath triplex has been recently updated including new vinyl flooring, water heater, and a fresh coat of paint throughout. Located just 1 mile from the heart of Fountain Square, this home is close to all kinds of restaurants and entertainment.

This unit comes with a washer and dryer in the HUGE bonus/storage space of the basement. Two whole rooms!
Oh, and did I mention there is a garage? Yep! A one car garage, with electric lift, and extra tall ceilings.

*$750 Security Deposit due with lease signing
*Utilities are NOT included in the cost of rent
*This home is NOT section 8 eligible
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288549
Property Id 288549

(RLNE5813781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Churchman #4 have any available units?
1004 Churchman #4 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Churchman #4 have?
Some of 1004 Churchman #4's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Churchman #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Churchman #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Churchman #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Churchman #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Churchman #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Churchman #4 does offer parking.
Does 1004 Churchman #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Churchman #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Churchman #4 have a pool?
No, 1004 Churchman #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Churchman #4 have accessible units?
No, 1004 Churchman #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Churchman #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Churchman #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
