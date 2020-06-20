1004 Churchman #4

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1 Bed, Fountain Square TONS of Storage + Garage! - Property Id: 288549



Attention Hobbyist!

Do you have hobbies that bring you joy, but take up space? Are you looking for a little place, with a lot of storage? This is it!



This one bedroom, one bath triplex has been recently updated including new vinyl flooring, water heater, and a fresh coat of paint throughout. Located just 1 mile from the heart of Fountain Square, this home is close to all kinds of restaurants and entertainment.



This unit comes with a washer and dryer in the HUGE bonus/storage space of the basement. Two whole rooms!

Oh, and did I mention there is a garage? Yep! A one car garage, with electric lift, and extra tall ceilings.



*$750 Security Deposit due with lease signing

*Utilities are NOT included in the cost of rent

*This home is NOT section 8 eligible

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288549

Property Id 288549



(RLNE5813781)