Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:09 PM

1 West 29th Street

1 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138456

This duplex provides plenty of space, storage and is a great location with easy access to the highway and downtown! Come take a tour today.
Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 West 29th Street have any available units?
1 West 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 West 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 1 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 West 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 West 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 West 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

