All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville

2413 South Green River Road · (812) 432-2477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715
Kathleen - Jeannette

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0603 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.Located within minutes of downtown Evansville, Heathmoore Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Heathmoore. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Evansville.Evansville boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Heathmoore is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Evansville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Heathmoore Apartments!Our responsive maintenance team and attenti

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 or up to one month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Chow, Staffordshire terrier, bull terrier American bulldog
Parking Details: Covered lot. open parking except for the handicap spaces are for residents only.
Storage Details: Hall closet, bath linen closet, closet in each bedroom and attic storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville have any available units?
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville have?
Some of Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville currently offering any rent specials?
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville pet-friendly?
Yes, Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville is pet friendly.
Does Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville offer parking?
Yes, Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville offers parking.
Does Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville have a pool?
No, Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville does not have a pool.
Does Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville have accessible units?
No, Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville does not have accessible units.
Does Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct
Evansville, IN 47715
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr
Evansville, IN 47710
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq
Evansville, IN 47714
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass
Evansville, IN 47715
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity