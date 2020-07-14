Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 or up to one month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Chow, Staffordshire terrier, bull terrier American bulldog
Parking Details: Covered lot. open parking except for the handicap spaces are for residents only.
Storage Details: Hall closet, bath linen closet, closet in each bedroom and attic storage.