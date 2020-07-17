All apartments in Schaumburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1544 Willaimsburg A1

1544 Williamsburg Drive · (847) 436-3990
Location

1544 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A1 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lexington - Property Id: 305223

Spacious 1st floor Unit, located near Woodfield mall, stores and expressways for easy access to any where. This condo is bright and sunny with two sliding glass door leading to the patio with a large yard view. It has its own laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The updated kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and all rooms have fresh paint. Remodeled bathroom. New flooring and window treatments. The master bedroom includes its own private bathroom and a walk-in closet. It has an attached one car garage with plenty storage space. Community includes a outdoor pool, play area and Clubhouse directly across the street. Excellent school District ( District 54 and 211 ). Link School, Mead Middle School and Conant High School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305223
Property Id 305223

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Willaimsburg A1 have any available units?
1544 Willaimsburg A1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 Willaimsburg A1 have?
Some of 1544 Willaimsburg A1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 Willaimsburg A1 currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Willaimsburg A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Willaimsburg A1 pet-friendly?
No, 1544 Willaimsburg A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 1544 Willaimsburg A1 offer parking?
Yes, 1544 Willaimsburg A1 offers parking.
Does 1544 Willaimsburg A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 Willaimsburg A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Willaimsburg A1 have a pool?
Yes, 1544 Willaimsburg A1 has a pool.
Does 1544 Willaimsburg A1 have accessible units?
No, 1544 Willaimsburg A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Willaimsburg A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 Willaimsburg A1 has units with dishwashers.
