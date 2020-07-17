1544 Willaimsburg A1

Amenities

Spacious 1st floor Unit, located near Woodfield mall, stores and expressways for easy access to any where. This condo is bright and sunny with two sliding glass door leading to the patio with a large yard view. It has its own laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The updated kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and all rooms have fresh paint. Remodeled bathroom. New flooring and window treatments. The master bedroom includes its own private bathroom and a walk-in closet. It has an attached one car garage with plenty storage space. Community includes a outdoor pool, play area and Clubhouse directly across the street. Excellent school District ( District 54 and 211 ). Link School, Mead Middle School and Conant High School.

No Pets Allowed



