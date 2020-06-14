83 Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL with gym
Do you like shopping? Then you'll love Schaumburg. This suburb of Chicago is home to the largest mall in Illinois, and in fact, one of the largest malls in the entire country. The Woodfield Mall attracts more than 27 million visitors every year.
Schaumburg is a village in Cook County, which is located about 28 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Until the first subdivision and then Woodfield Mall were built, Schaumburg was just a rural town outside Chicago. But the first rule of the 'burbs seems to be that if you build it, they will come. People started flocking to the easy life in the suburbs, and the influx hasn't since slowed down. Today, Schaumburg isn't just known for its mall; now it’s a town with a world-class library and easy access to the city.
Having trouble with Craigslist Schaumburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Schaumburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.