Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator extra storage ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool table shuffle board garage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool bbq/grill bike storage car charging conference room fire pit key fob access lobby smoke-free community trash valet

Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle. Location is everything and Element at Veridian are located in one of Chicago's most desirable Western suburbs, Schaumburg. Easy access to shopping, entertainment, and transportation are a few perks of living at Element at Veridian. Find unparalleled amenities you can appreciate, such as indoor parking opportunities, a yoga studio right outside your door and convenient home deliveries that will be stored in our package room and cold storage area until you get home from your busy day. Enjoy the great room designed to entertain friends and neighbors with billiards, shuffleboard, and TVs or explore your own talent in our DIY room. The possibilities are endless. Come see for yourself!