Apartment List
/
IL
/
schaumburg
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL with garage

Schaumburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1470 Williamsburg Dr C2
1470 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Unit C2 Available 07/01/20 1470 Williamsburg Dr Schaumburg - Property Id: 295000 Updated and spacious 2 bed/1 bath. 1 car garage. In unit laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
920 Surrey Drive
920 Surrey Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION AND MOVE IN CONDITION! EASY ACCESS TO RT. 53 AND ALL THAT SCHAUMBURG OFFERS.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1089 HOLLI Court
1089 Holli Court, Schaumburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2589 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT CORNER NORTH FACING HOUSE IN SCHAUMBURG. UNIQUE CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN! 2 STORY FOYER/LIVING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM. CUSTOM CEILINGS. DUAL STAIRCASE. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1117 AEGEAN Drive
1117 Aegean Drive, Schaumburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2890 sqft
OWNER SAYS BRING A GOOD TENANT.4 BR.2.5 BATH ,FORMAL LIVING ROOM,DINNING ROOM,FAMILY ROOM, VERY SPACIOUS HOME FOR RENT.CONCRETE DRIVEWAY WITH A PORCH.SUNROOM WITH A WOOD DECK.ATTACHED 2 .5 CAR GARAGE.GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT 54/211.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
93 Lambert Drive
93 Lambert Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
505 Eagle Court
505 Eagle Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
Available Immediately! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end-unit offers attached garage, plenty of storage and own private entrance! Hard to find Spectacular location with Pond View, and perfect location near shopping, nature and highways.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1933 Songsparrow Court
1933 Songsparrow Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse. Family room with plenty of storage and hardwood floors. SS appliances in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Easy access to highways. Very close to shopping, restaurants and Woodfield Mall. Large resident pool area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1624 COLUMBINE Drive
1624 East Columbine Drive, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Award winning schools Meade & Conant. In the heart of Schaumburg, minutes from expressways, Woodfield Mall, library, & restaurants. Fresh Paint. Spacious ranch with generous yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
249 HAWK Court
249 Hawk Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1546 sqft
Great 3 bedroom unit in good condition. Featuring vinyl wood plank floor in living room and dining room. Ceramic tile entry thru to kitchen. Kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops and white appliances. 2 story lr with fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Ironwood Court
1215 Ironwood Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1137 sqft
OUTSTANDING 1ST FLOOR UNIT--EVERYTHING COMPLETELY UPDATED IN 2014! GREAT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FURNACE, CA, WINDOWS, LIGHTING, UPDATED BATHS. WONDERFUL WALK IN CLOSET ORGANIZERS. MAYTAG APPLIANCES.

1 of 12

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.
Results within 1 mile of Schaumburg

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.
City Guide for Schaumburg, IL

Do you like shopping? Then you'll love Schaumburg. This suburb of Chicago is home to the largest mall in Illinois, and in fact, one of the largest malls in the entire country. The Woodfield Mall attracts more than 27 million visitors every year.

Schaumburg is a village in Cook County, which is located about 28 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Until the first subdivision and then Woodfield Mall were built, Schaumburg was just a rural town outside Chicago. But the first rule of the 'burbs seems to be that if you build it, they will come. People started flocking to the easy life in the suburbs, and the influx hasn't since slowed down. Today, Schaumburg isn't just known for its mall; now it’s a town with a world-class library and easy access to the city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Schaumburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Schaumburg 1 BedroomsSchaumburg 2 BedroomsSchaumburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSchaumburg 3 BedroomsSchaumburg Accessible ApartmentsSchaumburg Apartments under $1,000Schaumburg Apartments under $1,100Schaumburg Apartments under $1,200
Schaumburg Apartments under $1,400Schaumburg Apartments with BalconySchaumburg Apartments with GarageSchaumburg Apartments with GymSchaumburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSchaumburg Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSchaumburg Apartments with ParkingSchaumburg Apartments with Pool
Schaumburg Apartments with Washer-DryerSchaumburg Cheap PlacesSchaumburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSchaumburg Furnished ApartmentsSchaumburg Luxury PlacesSchaumburg Pet Friendly PlacesSchaumburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College