Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM

108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1470 Williamsburg Dr C2
1470 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Unit C2 Available 07/01/20 1470 Williamsburg Dr Schaumburg - Property Id: 295000 Updated and spacious 2 bed/1 bath. 1 car garage. In unit laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5
1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570 Hidden Pond Condominium 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
920 Surrey Drive
920 Surrey Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION AND MOVE IN CONDITION! EASY ACCESS TO RT. 53 AND ALL THAT SCHAUMBURG OFFERS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
93 Lambert Drive
93 Lambert Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
505 Eagle Court
505 Eagle Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
Available Immediately! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end-unit offers attached garage, plenty of storage and own private entrance! Hard to find Spectacular location with Pond View, and perfect location near shopping, nature and highways.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1042 HAMPTON HARBOR
1042 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Very nice and clean 2 story 2br/1.5bth townhouse in the Nantucket Cove subdivision with Garage. Upper level has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, washer/dryer and storage area.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1834 LANCASHIRE Court
1834 Lancashire Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1834 LANCASHIRE Court in Schaumburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
909 Casey Court
909 Casey Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom with gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms. Large balcony with Lakeview. Laundry in building.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Ironwood Court
1215 Ironwood Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1137 sqft
OUTSTANDING 1ST FLOOR UNIT--EVERYTHING COMPLETELY UPDATED IN 2014! GREAT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FURNACE, CA, WINDOWS, LIGHTING, UPDATED BATHS. WONDERFUL WALK IN CLOSET ORGANIZERS. MAYTAG APPLIANCES.

1 of 12

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
21 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.

June 2020 Schaumburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Schaumburg Rent Report. Schaumburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Schaumburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Schaumburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Schaumburg rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Schaumburg stand at $1,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,696 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Schaumburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Schaumburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Schaumburg

    As rents have increased slightly in Schaumburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Schaumburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Schaumburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Schaumburg.
    • While Schaumburg's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Schaumburg than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Schaumburg is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

