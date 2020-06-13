110 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL

Come Jump, Run, Jog and Sleep

If you love shopping, there are plenty of opportunities near Schaumburg Airport, the 290 and Interstate 20. Most people around the area shop at Roselle Commons, Spring Lake Plaza or the Wal-Mart Supercenter; although there are a few shopping centers just outside of the area such as Stratford Square Mall and Sam's Club. If you're looking to meet some of the locals, get up and head out to the Wal-Mart Supercenter or one of many local Dollar General stores.

Spend enough time indoors during the week? Listen up: there are multiple parks in Roseville, and many of them have lakes. The Medina Country Club, which is one of the most popular golf clubs in the area, is split down the center by Lake Khadijah. Neighboring this park is Lakeview Park, which also shares the same lake. Other parks in the area include Meacham Grove County Forest Preserve, Roselle Park District, Quality Farm Recreational area, Goose Lake Park and Dog Park. Many of these parks have biking trails, walking trails, and plenty of room for dogs run around.

The good thing about getting to these parks is that you don't need to drive, because the Pace Bus will take you near most of them or to a train that will get you the rest of the way. There are numerous waterways in this area, which consist of ponds, lakes, creeks and springs, so there are plenty of fishing and swimming activities in the area.

While we're on the subject of transportation, there are many train and bus lines that run through the area to take locals to a few of the popular destinations around town and out to Chicago. This area is also located near Schaumburg Airport near the Elgin O'Hare Expressway.