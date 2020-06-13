110 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL📍
Roselle is considered a bedroom community to neighboring Chicago. This doesn't mean if you move here you should expect to laze the day away, or that your neighbors will be walking around with bedhead. Instead, it is an indication that while the residents are happy to call the town home and lay their heads here at night, they typically commute to work elsewhere. Roselle is not a big city -- in fact, it's actually considered a village. The village couldn't decide on just one county to call home, and is technically located in both DuPage County and Cook County. As indicated by its bedroom status, most of the residents here who don't work in the immediate area travel to Chicago to when it's time to earn their living. In total, Roselle is about 5.48 square miles, with 5.41 square miles being land and the rest water. This land was originally settled pre-1800s, before the land was purchase around 1830. During the purchase, many flour and feed mills were constructed in the area as well as railroad and farming centers. In the late 1800s, Roselle was known for its farming land, although it's now more appreciated for its beauty and amenities.
Vacancies are available through all four seasons in Roselle. How much will you have to spend? The rent prices vary depending on what part of Roselle you decide to live in. The areas nearest to the airport, the country club or the freeway are the most pricey. Most of the apartment complexes are located within the center of the city, although there are quite a few complexes located near to neighboring towns such as Medina and Westlake.
When looking for an apartment in the area, you might want to take a car. Since many of the locations are spread apart, getting to them by bus or train can prove very timely. Bonus -- taking a car back and forth to the viewing allows you to get a sense of the surrounding area as well as the complex itself.
A few items you might want to bring along with you during an apartment viewing are your ID and social security card, and your bank statements or pay stubs. If you want to proceed with the application process, you will have to pay an application fee (which varies for each rental apt) and you'll have to put down a deposit if you are approved. Aside from this, you may need your most current lease or a letter from your landlord, a reference letter from your job, contact details for all of your references and tax papers if you're self-employed.
While there isn't really a specific time of year to look for a place, the vacancies do slim down during the winter and spring.
The only neighborhood that resides in Roselle, Illinois is Village Center. This area is quaint and highly residential -- code for relaxing. If you want to get rowdy, expect to travel outside of Roselle's limits to have fun. There are apartment complexes and rental homes available. If you're looking for places to rent near Chicago that also afford a slower pace, give Village Center a glance.
If you love shopping, there are plenty of opportunities near Schaumburg Airport, the 290 and Interstate 20. Most people around the area shop at Roselle Commons, Spring Lake Plaza or the Wal-Mart Supercenter; although there are a few shopping centers just outside of the area such as Stratford Square Mall and Sam's Club. If you're looking to meet some of the locals, get up and head out to the Wal-Mart Supercenter or one of many local Dollar General stores.
Spend enough time indoors during the week? Listen up: there are multiple parks in Roseville, and many of them have lakes. The Medina Country Club, which is one of the most popular golf clubs in the area, is split down the center by Lake Khadijah. Neighboring this park is Lakeview Park, which also shares the same lake. Other parks in the area include Meacham Grove County Forest Preserve, Roselle Park District, Quality Farm Recreational area, Goose Lake Park and Dog Park. Many of these parks have biking trails, walking trails, and plenty of room for dogs run around.
The good thing about getting to these parks is that you don't need to drive, because the Pace Bus will take you near most of them or to a train that will get you the rest of the way. There are numerous waterways in this area, which consist of ponds, lakes, creeks and springs, so there are plenty of fishing and swimming activities in the area.
While we're on the subject of transportation, there are many train and bus lines that run through the area to take locals to a few of the popular destinations around town and out to Chicago. This area is also located near Schaumburg Airport near the Elgin O'Hare Expressway.