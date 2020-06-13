/
/
streamwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
219 Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 Green Knoll Lane
255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 Locksley Dr
217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
59 GANT Circle
59 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY WITH A PARK-LIKE VIEW. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL COLORS. 320 CUBIC FOOT LOCKED STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
8 GANT Circle
8 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated second floor unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the open layout in this super clean and nicely upgraded condo. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile and newer vanities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
206 Timber Trail
206 Timber Trail, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Timber Trail in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
351 Locksley Drive
351 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
MODERN END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! This property has a updated Kitchen including Stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven & Microwave "not shown in picture", Granite countertops and New custom Cabinets, Carpeting on main level.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
18 North Victoria Lane
18 North Victoria Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse is located in great Neighborhood. Completely updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite counters, tiled backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. With views of wooded Area off the back, while sitting on your porch.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
153 Winchester Drive
153 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 153 Winchester Drive in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
52 VENETO Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
ONLY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN VILLAS OF CAMBRIDGE, THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHHOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVE WITH EAST WEST EXPOSURE HAS THE LOOK AND FEEL OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sterling Oaks
1 Unit Available
4 Tilia Court
4 Tilia Court, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3378 sqft
2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
161 Locksley Drive
161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
61 COOLIDGE Court
61 Coolidge Court, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
Lovely Streamwood 3BR Upper level rental backing to 9th fairway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cross Creek Landing
1 Unit Available
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane
3 Hummingbird Lane, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2095 sqft
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
679 MAPLE Drive
679 Maple Drive, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2224 sqft
New Carpeting and freshly painted is now available for rent. Absolutely Beautiful Upgraded Hartford Model ,Expect to be impressed with this luxuriously updated 4 bedroom and 2.1 full bathroom home that exudes elegance and sophistication.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
117 Winchester Drive
117 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE LOCATED IN STREAMWOOD NEAR PARKS AND RECREATION. TIDY ENTRY AREA LEADS UPSTAIRS TO MAIN LEVEL.
Results within 1 mile of Streamwood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2910 Belle Ln
2910 Belle Lane, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 BED 2.5 BATH END UNIT IN TOWN PLACE WEST! - Great end unit featuring bamboo floors in lr, dr and den ceramic tile in kitchen and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted this home has 2 story lr with fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
518 Palace Ct
518 Palace Court, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5696970)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2266 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Streamwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
Some of the colleges located in the Streamwood area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Streamwood from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILRiver Forest, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, IL