222 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL

Barrington, IL
Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington.
The city of Chicago has a reputation for being tough and cosmopolitan and these are both true in their own ways. But if you want to have access to all that Chicago culture without the urban grit, Barrington may be the right call - it feels like it's worlds away.
Barrington feels like a peaceful small town, but getting away from the city doesn't come cheap. What's more, there aren't a whole lot of houses for rent in Barrington and there are even fewer apartment complexes.
If you want to move to Barrington and take advantage of the low crime rate and natural beauty, nobody could blame you! But you need to come prepared, whether you're looking for a one bedroom apartment or a three bedroom townhome for rent. The landlords in Barrington might be a little more picky than landlords elsewhere in the greater Chicagoland area. Make sure you have a great job history, excellent credit, and can afford at least your first month's rent plus security deposits. Also plan to bring your checkbook to any apartment showings you might attend, and be prepared to put down your deposit right away for any rental property that catches your eye.
The fact that Barrington is a village should provide a hint that it doesn't have distinct neighborhoods -- in fact, it's one continuous neighborhood! Anywhere you go in Barrington, you'll be pleased to find lush greenery and friendly folk willing to offer you directions.
Chicago is known for being commuter friendly with lots of public transportation options that are actually realistic. Even though Barrington is an exclusive suburb nestled among woods and wetlands, there are still a lot of people taking public transportation here, too. The Metra station and Pace Suburban Bus are just two of your choices for avoiding being stuck in traffic!
The village of Barrington actually has the largest residential historic district in the whole state of Illinois. The historical society has worked hard to preserve Barrington's heritage, especially the really cool downtown area. The Catlow Theatre is one of the best highlights of the whole downtown area -- you won't want to miss it. The Ice House Mall is a 1904 building that was the original home for the Bowman Dairy and served as an actual ice house for decades.
If you feel like grabbing a bite to eat after a walk downtown, your taste buds will sing when you go to the Barrington Country Bistro or Egg Harbor Caf. If you just want a pastry for dessert, you'll be in heaven at the Ambrosia Euro American Patisserie.
Living in Barrington is almost like stepping back to a simpler time and has a real community feel. If you love natural beauty combined with big-city convenience, Barrington might just be the village for you!