Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

222 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
158 Walton Street
158 Walton St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
Results within 1 mile of Barrington

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cheviot Hills
1 Unit Available
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1265 N Sterling Ave 105
1265 Sterling Avenue, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Unit 105 Available 07/16/20 Attractive, clean 2-bed apartment close to Metra - Property Id: 292312 attractive unit can be arranged into a 1-bedroom with office or a 2-bedroom unit for roommates or a family with child(ren).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5
1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570 Hidden Pond Condominium 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
1382 Diamond Drive
1382 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1766 sqft
1382 Diamond Drive Available 06/26/20 Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Barrington Lakes
1 Unit Available
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2875 Greenspoint Pkwy
2875 Greenpoint Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,865
450 sqft
Our hotel is the place to go when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban Chicago and embrace the tranquility of the neighboring suburbs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 E Osage Ln Apt 2A
431 East Osage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a well kept condo complex in Palatine. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace in living room,new laminate floor and balcony with sliding door. Unit is on the second floor with assigned parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
457 South Kensington Court
457 Kensington Court, Palatine, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2560 sqft
Whytecliff subdivision. Well maintained bright single family home in award winning schools. Fantastic Location, sitting on cul-de-sac, within Walking Distance from Award Winning Schools (Fremd High School & Hunting Ridge Elem) .

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Barrington

Last updated May 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Barrington is $1,408, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,656.
Studio
$1,213
1 Bed
$1,408
2 Beds
$1,656
3+ Beds
$2,118
City GuideBarrington
The Battle of Barrington was a famous showdown in 1934 between FBI agents and Public Enemy #1, Baby Face Nelson. This battle left the two agents dead and Nelson eventually died from the shootout too, but not until later that day. Even though it was a notorious battle, these days the only thing you have to worry about in Barrington is traffic.

Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington.

Moving to Barrington

The city of Chicago has a reputation for being tough and cosmopolitan and these are both true in their own ways. But if you want to have access to all that Chicago culture without the urban grit, Barrington may be the right call - it feels like it's worlds away.

Barrington feels like a peaceful small town, but getting away from the city doesn't come cheap. What's more, there aren't a whole lot of houses for rent in Barrington and there are even fewer apartment complexes.

If you want to move to Barrington and take advantage of the low crime rate and natural beauty, nobody could blame you! But you need to come prepared, whether you're looking for a one bedroom apartment or a three bedroom townhome for rent. The landlords in Barrington might be a little more picky than landlords elsewhere in the greater Chicagoland area. Make sure you have a great job history, excellent credit, and can afford at least your first month's rent plus security deposits. Also plan to bring your checkbook to any apartment showings you might attend, and be prepared to put down your deposit right away for any rental property that catches your eye.

Neighborhoods

The fact that Barrington is a village should provide a hint that it doesn't have distinct neighborhoods -- in fact, it's one continuous neighborhood! Anywhere you go in Barrington, you'll be pleased to find lush greenery and friendly folk willing to offer you directions.

Living in Barrington

Chicago is known for being commuter friendly with lots of public transportation options that are actually realistic. Even though Barrington is an exclusive suburb nestled among woods and wetlands, there are still a lot of people taking public transportation here, too. The Metra station and Pace Suburban Bus are just two of your choices for avoiding being stuck in traffic!

The village of Barrington actually has the largest residential historic district in the whole state of Illinois. The historical society has worked hard to preserve Barrington's heritage, especially the really cool downtown area. The Catlow Theatre is one of the best highlights of the whole downtown area -- you won't want to miss it. The Ice House Mall is a 1904 building that was the original home for the Bowman Dairy and served as an actual ice house for decades.

If you feel like grabbing a bite to eat after a walk downtown, your taste buds will sing when you go to the Barrington Country Bistro or Egg Harbor Caf. If you just want a pastry for dessert, you'll be in heaven at the Ambrosia Euro American Patisserie.

Living in Barrington is almost like stepping back to a simpler time and has a real community feel. If you love natural beauty combined with big-city convenience, Barrington might just be the village for you!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Barrington?
In Barrington, the median rent is $1,213 for a studio, $1,408 for a 1-bedroom, $1,656 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,118 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Barrington, check out our monthly Barrington Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Barrington?
Some of the colleges located in the Barrington area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Barrington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Barrington from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

