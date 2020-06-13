222 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL

Moving to Barrington

The city of Chicago has a reputation for being tough and cosmopolitan and these are both true in their own ways. But if you want to have access to all that Chicago culture without the urban grit, Barrington may be the right call - it feels like it's worlds away.

Barrington feels like a peaceful small town, but getting away from the city doesn't come cheap. What's more, there aren't a whole lot of houses for rent in Barrington and there are even fewer apartment complexes.

If you want to move to Barrington and take advantage of the low crime rate and natural beauty, nobody could blame you! But you need to come prepared, whether you're looking for a one bedroom apartment or a three bedroom townhome for rent. The landlords in Barrington might be a little more picky than landlords elsewhere in the greater Chicagoland area. Make sure you have a great job history, excellent credit, and can afford at least your first month's rent plus security deposits. Also plan to bring your checkbook to any apartment showings you might attend, and be prepared to put down your deposit right away for any rental property that catches your eye.