112 Cheap Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL

50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
21 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.

1 Unit Available
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5
1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570 Hidden Pond Condominium 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
909 Casey Court
909 Casey Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom with gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms. Large balcony with Lakeview. Laundry in building.
Results within 1 mile of Schaumburg
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.

1 Unit Available
255 Green Knoll Lane
255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area.

Steeple Hill Condominiums
1 Unit Available
615 Hill Drive
615 Hill Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom, first floor condo in the desirable Steeple Hill subdivision. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in 2020.

Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.

Estate Park
1 Unit Available
59 GANT Circle
59 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY WITH A PARK-LIKE VIEW. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL COLORS. 320 CUBIC FOOT LOCKED STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
1906 Plum Grove Road
1906 South Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR END UNIT! OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE IN KITCHEN, OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN BOAST SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATH.

1 Unit Available
7605 Bristol Lane
7605 Bristol Lane, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
728 sqft
GREAT 2BED/1BATH RANCH TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT. NICE CLEAN UNIT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING METRA TRAIN) AND I-390 EXPRESSWAY. SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE BASIS.

Moon Lake Village
1 Unit Available
1375 Rebecca Drive
1375 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1013 sqft
AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 and 211. NICE GREETING LOBBY AND ELEVATORS! UNIT IS VERY SPACIOUS AND WELL LIT LIVING ROOM, GOOD SIZE MASTER BED ROOM WITH HUGE WALK-IN-CLOSET. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY IS IN SAME FLOOR.

1 Unit Available
3401 wellington Court
3401 Wellington Ct, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 3 rd floor 1 BR,1 BA, condo in Riverwalk . White Kitchen cabinets,.ss appl. breakfast bar ,laundry in the unit , balcony overlooking park and parking lot . Big storage room , out side garage included .Downtown walking distance to plaza.

Estate Park
1 Unit Available
18 North Victoria Lane
18 North Victoria Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse is located in great Neighborhood. Completely updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite counters, tiled backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. With views of wooded Area off the back, while sitting on your porch.

1 Unit Available
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an

1 Unit Available
1854 Jamestown Circle
1854 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Main level has a nice open floor plan with ceramic tiles 16x16 with design flooring for the living, kitchen and dinning room. Wood flooring upstairs everywhere except bathroom.

Moon Lake Village
1 Unit Available
1475 Rebecca Drive
1475 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Spacious, bright and cozy 2 bedroom unit for rent. Updated kitchen cabinets with SS appliances. Recently renovated bathroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Large private storage locker located just down the hall.
Results within 5 miles of Schaumburg
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
46 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.

June 2020 Schaumburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Schaumburg Rent Report. Schaumburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Schaumburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Schaumburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Schaumburg rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Schaumburg stand at $1,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,696 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Schaumburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Schaumburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Schaumburg

    As rents have increased slightly in Schaumburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Schaumburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Schaumburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Schaumburg.
    • While Schaumburg's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Schaumburg than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Schaumburg is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

